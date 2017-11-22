Deadly shooting in Medford

Medford, Ore. — Update 11/22/2017 7:15 P.M.: Medford police are investigating a deadly shooting in a west Medford nieghborhood. They tell NBC5 News a man is dead, and the scene is being treated as ahomicide investigation. Officers have currently blocked off Chestnut Street near Prune Street as they investigate. A suspect has not been identified.
Neighbors say they heard two to four shots, then saw police on the scene within seconds. This is a developing story, stay with NBC5 News for updates throughout the night.