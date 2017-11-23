Shoppers Line Up for Holiday Deals

Medford, Ore. — Shoppers hoping to score some holiday deals turned out early Thanksgiving morning to get in line. Several people were in queue outside Best Buy before 10 a.m. Thursday, waiting in camping chairs, on the ground, and even one tent. One shopper said he had been in line since noon Wednesday.
“I am waiting on a 50-inch smart TV that they’re doing a really good price on,” said Jakob Grimes. “They dropped it $320 so it’s $180 total.”
Best Buy opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.
Other stores in the area open on the holiday include Walmart, Target and Toys ‘R’ Us.