Shopping local at the 8th Annual Holiday Extravaganza

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – All kinds of local businesses gathered at the Expo for the 8th Annual Holiday Extravaganza on November 26th.

The event encouraged holiday shoppers to shop locally this year. It featured many local businesses selling all kinds of unique products many of which were themed for the holidays.

We spoke with some vendors at the event who told us how important events like this are to their business and how they compare to online marketplaces.

“Being able to come out here and do this with the community is a lot better because I get that face-to-face contact with people so I can see them, they can see me then they are not just buying my product they are buying a piece of my story,” said Benny Chown, Owner of Sacredgeopinecones.

Chown says he was selling his handmade pendants made from pinecones at the event. He says events like this are great for him and other small business owners.