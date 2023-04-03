Shots fired at Central Point skate park

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Central Point Police responded to a shooting at Joel Tanzi Skate Park Sunday.

Central Point Police said around noon they got a report of an assault at the park.

When they arrived, they said they found a juvenile had been shot and the suspect had fled the area.

Police said security cameras show the two people meeting. At some point the victim walked away from the suspect’s vehicle, when the driver fired multiple shots, hitting the victim multiple times before driving away.

“We’ve got camera footage that we are looking at from several security cameras in the area. A big part of it will be talking to the involved parties when they are in a condition when they are able to talk, and hopefully, we’ll get more information that way,” said Lt. Josh Abbott with the Central Point Police Department.

Abbott said the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. He described the suspect’s vehicle as a silver 2010 to 2014 Subaru Outback.

If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to call the Central Point Police Department.

