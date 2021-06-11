Home
Shots fired in Grants Pass, no victims

Shots fired in Grants Pass, no victims

Local News Top Stories , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Police in Grants Pass are investigating after they say someone fired shots from a car last night. Police say around 9:45 Thursday night, it received several calls about shots being fired on the 2100 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Grants Pass. No one was hurt.

Sergeant Miner of GPDPS says the calls about the incident came out of nowhere. He says the department was shocked because it’s a quiet area.

Sgt. Miner said, “This would really be surprising anywhere in grants pass, as its not something we traditionally have very often. This appears to be random in nature, so we’re asking our citizens to be extra cautious with things they’re seeing.”

Sgt. Miner says no suspect or vehicle has been identified.

He also confirms there have been no victims.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »