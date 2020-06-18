Home
Shots fired overnight in Medford

Shots fired overnight in Medford

Crime Local Top Stories

MEDFORD, ORE– Medford Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Medford Police say they received several reports of residents hearing gunfire near Main St. and Columbus St around 12:10am.

When police arrived, they found a home was hit by at least 3 bullets. No one was hurt. Investigators were searching the area for shell casings and other clues.

NBC5 News asked if it was a random shooting or targeted but police said that is still under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »