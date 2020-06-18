Shots fired overnight in Medford

MEDFORD, ORE– Medford Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
Medford Police say they received several reports of residents hearing gunfire near Main St. and Columbus St around 12:10am.
When police arrived, they found a home was hit by at least 3 bullets. No one was hurt. Investigators were searching the area for shell casings and other clues.
NBC5 News asked if it was a random shooting or targeted but police said that is still under investigation.
