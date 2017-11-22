Shots fired in ‘quiet’ Central Point neighborhood

Central Point, Ore. — Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Central Point Police received a call for shots fired in this neighborhood. Police said when they arrived on-scene, they found one shell casing on Amanda Court, and they found two others a couple blocks away on Jackson Creek Drive. It’s an event that surprised both residents and police.
“Very quiet neighborhood – in my career here of seven years, I’ve only responded to this neighborhood a small handful of times, it’s usually just disputes and that kind of thing just nothing serious,” said Central Point Police Detective Josh Abbott.
“Nobody saw anything, but a lot of people heard,” he said.
Detective Abbott said what residents heard were shots fired from a 22-caliber long rifle.
“Bullet casings were found pretty far apart, although they happened quickly,” he said.
No one was hurt and no property was damaged.
“There’s a good chance that these are just fired in the air and didn’t land in or on anything,” he said.
However, he says the damage from the weapon would be difficult to find.
“22-long rifle caliber though, damage would be hard to see in the daylight,” he said.
He says though no one was targeted in this event, the department is working to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“We still take this very seriously, because we don’t want it to escalate any further than it’s actually gone,” he said.
As of Wednesday night, police said there is no threat to the public. But they are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information related to this case, or if you have any surveillance footage that may help police, you’re asked to give them a call at 541-664-5578.