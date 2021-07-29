Home
Shutter Creek prison closed despite pleas from community

Shutter Creek prison closed despite pleas from community

COOS COUNTY, Ore. —A Coos County prison that has many fighting for it to stay open, is officially closing. Wednesday, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed the status of Shutter Creek Correctional Institution.

This comes after Shutter Creek employees, county commissioners, and community members, pleaded with Governor Kate Brown to keep it open. State Representative Boomer Wright says this is devastating to the community.

“To say I’m disappointed is definitely an understatement and unfortunately I feel like she has really let down a lot of people here on the coast,” said Representative Wright.

Representative Wright says Coos County Commissioners are looking into other options for the facility.

