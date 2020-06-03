Home
Siskiyou Co. DA shares statement on Floyd protests

YREKA, Calif. –The Siskiyou County District Attorney released a statement Tuesday about the death of George Floyd.

In the statement, D.A. Kirk Andrus says he offers his heartfelt condolences to Floyd’s family and loved ones.

Although it is a time to grieve, he says it’s also a time to “double down on our commitment to act in a manner that honors our values and our common humanity.”

Andrus goes on to say that protesting is an inalienable right recognized by the U.S. Constitution but rioting, looting, theft and arson are all crimes.

He says it will be his job to prosecute those who choose violence and other lawless activities.

