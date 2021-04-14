Siskiyou Co. ranked #1 for hiking on recreation website

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif —The weather warming up has many looking to get active outside. A California hiking website ranked Siskiyou County the #1 place to hike in the state.
Hiking enthusiast Jason Mandly created a California hiking map with every single trail the state has to offer. He began ranking each county on scenic beauty, quality of trails, and the diversity of hikes available.
“I thought this would be a good jumping-off point to see what is out there and give you an opportunity to dig in and find out more information,” said Mandly.
To find out where other counties rank, visit californiahikingmap.com
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.