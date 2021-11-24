Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for community’s help after shots fired

Jenna King
Posted by by Jenna King November 23, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 23, 2021

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help getting information about a recent shooting. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in Montague, around 9:20 Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation found multiple bullets hit the Montague Community Center. The sheriff says, 10 rounds were fired from what he believes to be a 9-millimeter handgun. He says around 100 people were inside at the time. Nobody was hurt.

“Right now we’re looking at a couple of different ways, it could be a targeted shooting, it could also be a random shooting, and those are the things we hope to solve by getting more information hopefully from the community,” said Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.

If you have private home surveillance within a 3 to 4 block radius, between 7 and 10 pm, the sheriff’s office would like to speak with you.

Their number is 530-841-2900.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.