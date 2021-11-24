Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for community’s help after shots fired

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. —The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help getting information about a recent shooting. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in Montague, around 9:20 Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation found multiple bullets hit the Montague Community Center. The sheriff says, 10 rounds were fired from what he believes to be a 9-millimeter handgun. He says around 100 people were inside at the time. Nobody was hurt.

“Right now we’re looking at a couple of different ways, it could be a targeted shooting, it could also be a random shooting, and those are the things we hope to solve by getting more information hopefully from the community,” said Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.

If you have private home surveillance within a 3 to 4 block radius, between 7 and 10 pm, the sheriff’s office would like to speak with you.

Their number is 530-841-2900.