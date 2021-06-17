Siskiyou Co. woman gives back to community through quilting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —A Siskiyou County woman says her way of coping with her depression, is gathering a lot of attention. Deb Worch from Tulelake, says she started quilting in January, to cope with all the craziness in the world.
She reached out to the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission and offered to make a quilt for all 85 beds. Next, she took her project to social media and received overwhelmingly positive feedback.She gathered a group together to help her accomplish the task.
“There are just so many people out there who need to do something like me something good and there is so much of that in this world and I just think that we need to celebrate that,” said Worch.
She says the group has already made 53 of the 85 quilts. To follow more of her adventures check out her Facebook page: Debbie Worch.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.