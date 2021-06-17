Home
Siskiyou Co. woman gives back to community through quilting

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.  —A Siskiyou County woman says her way of coping with her depression, is gathering a lot of attention. Deb Worch from Tulelake, says she started quilting in January, to cope with all the craziness in the world.

She reached out to the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission and offered to make a quilt for all 85 beds. Next, she took her project to social media and received overwhelmingly positive feedback.She gathered a group together to help her accomplish the task.

“There are just so many people out there who need to do something like me something good and there is so much of that in this world and I just think that we need to celebrate that,” said Worch.

She says the group has already made 53 of the 85 quilts. To follow more of her adventures check out her Facebook page: Debbie Worch.

