Siskiyou County declares ‘State of Emergency’ over illegal marijuana

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Siskiyou County declared a State of Emergency over illegal cannabis cultivation Tuesday. The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to adopt the resolution.
The resolution will now head to the State Office of Emergency Services and the governor. It could potentially free up some financial assistance for the rural county.
“The resources that the state provides sheriffs and other law enforcement administrators to combat this out of control marijuana problem have not been forthcoming and we could use some additional assistance and support,” Sheriff Jon Lopey, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, said.
According to the sheriff’s office in 2019 their internal task force confiscated over 61,000 marijuana plants and over 17,000 pounds of processed marijuana.
The State of Emergency goes into effect immediately. It will be reviewed once a month by the Board of Supervisors.
