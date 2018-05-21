Home
Siskiyou County deputies arrest man after crime spree

YREKA, Calif. — A man is in jail following a crime spree in Siskiyou County.

Robert Goucher is accused of stealing a pick-up truck from Dorris, California.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says Goucher and a woman used the stolen truck to steal two, 2,000-gallon water containers from a property in Mt. Shasta Vista.

Deputies were able to track down the stolen truck and Goucher.

According to the Sheriff’s office, he had four felony warrants out of Shasta County, California.

Goucher is in jail on multiple charges including grand theft, auto theft, and hit-and-run.

