Siskiyou County drug seizure operations a success

Siskiyou County, Calif. — It’s been a busy week for law enforcement in Siskiyou County as multiple drug seizure operations have been conducted.
The Siskiyou Interagency Marijuana Investigation team is made up of people from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s Office.
Sheriff Jon Lopey says the first raid was on the 200 block of Cricket Road in Mount Shasta.
The second was in Mount Shasta Vista’s Juniper Terrace Area.
In addition to arresting four people the team seized tens of thousands of dollars worth of product including a butane honey oil lab and hundreds of illegal marijuana plants.
They also found a couple of loaded firearms.
“Marijuana season is upon us, and we have a lot more operations plans. In fact we conducted a search warrant operation this morning in Mount Shasta Vista again,” Sheriff Lopey said.
Anyone with information on illegal drug operations is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
