Siskiyou County emergency alert test sent early

YREKA, Calif. – This week, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Management partnered with the sheriff’s office to test county emergency alerts.

A “CodeRED” test went out on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. Another will be sent Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

However, emergency services said there was delay to Tuesday’s test due to the significant amount of alerts sent.

On top of that, some Siskiyou County residents reportedly received Thursday’s upcoming test ahead of schedule.

To make sure you’re signed up for the emergency alerts, visit the emergency services page HERE.