Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office growing out their beards to support colleague diagnosed with cancer

Yreka, Ca. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is participating in No Shave November once again this fall, but this year it has an extra special meaning
The month-long celebration of facial hair helps to raise awareness for men’s health and cancer prevention, research and education.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the past but this year it’s dedicating it to one of their own, Sergeant John Zook who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
On Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office wrote quote “Zook, this beard’s for you”.
