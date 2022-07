MONTAGUE, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a pair of alleged vandals.

Deputies said that two males spray-painted graffiti on the Montague water towers at about 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is the third time the towers have been marked with the same type of paint.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCSO at 530-841-2900. Refer to case number 1220933.