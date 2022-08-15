Siskiyou Junior Livestock Market Animal Show

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Buyers and sellers filling the Olsrud Arena on August 14th for the Junior Livestock Market Animal Show.

4H and FFA members were selling all kinds of animals like hogs, turkeys, and lams to support their programs.

After the Siskiyou County Fair was canceled this year due to The McKinney Fire it was looking like this year’s auction wasn’t going to be possible.

However, thanks to the generosity of the people at The Expo the auction was able to happen.

“I’m just thankful to be able to sell especially with all of the fires, we are thankful that the Jackson County Expo is allowing us to sell and show here because we put a lot of work into these animals,” said Elizabeth Harris an FFA member.

Harris says she plans to use the money she makes from this auction for college. She says on average the hogs like the one she is selling can average between three and six thousand dollars.