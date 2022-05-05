Siskiyou Singers cancel concerts due to COVID-19

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland-based Siskiyou Singers canceled their weekend concerts due to COVID-19.

The choir released the following statement on Thursday, May 5:

After a handful of new COVID-19 cases among members of Siskiyou Singers, the Ashland-based choir’s Board of Directors made the difficult decision today to cancel the group’s Spring 2022 concerts, which had been scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall in Ashland.

“It is heartbreaking to cancel performances just before they were to happen,” board President Howie Seay said. “Performing arts organizations around the world have been forced to adapt and adjust throughout this years-long pandemic, and Siskiyou Singers is no different. Unfortunately, as our experience proves, this virus is still circulating widely in our community and can strike even those who have taken the most careful precautions. We must put the safety of our members and our audience first.

“We will miss seeing our audiences again this spring, and we look forward to singing for the community again this fall.”

Admission to this weekend’s concerts was to be free, with “pay what you can” donations encouraged. Those wishing to support the choir can do so by visiting siskiyousingers.org/support-us/.

Siskiyou Singers will celebrate its 40th anniversary this fall and will mark the occasion with a special series of concerts in December. Director Mark Reppert has selected two of Mozart’s most lively, beautiful pieces: the “Coronation Mass,” full of sprightly themes and joyous melodies; and the “Regina Coeli,” a delicious filigreed musical pastry praising the “Queen of Heaven.” The choir will be performing these two pieces with full orchestra. We hope to see you then!