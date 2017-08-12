Siskyou County Fair expected to draw crowd of 50,000

Yreka, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Fair is gearing up for a crowd of thousands. The fair has been running since Wednesday, but the weekend is expected to draw even more crowds.
In 2011, California stopped providing funding for county fairs. The Siskiyou Golden Fairground’s CEO Cliff Munson said the community has stepped up to bridge that gap.
“All these exhibits that you see are all from our local community,” Munson said. “It’s just great that they love their fair.”
With classic fair rides, arts and crafts, and entertainment packed in each day, organizers are expecting around 50,000 people to funnel through by Sunday.
Natalie Weber produces and anchors the weekend broadcasts of NBC5 News at 6 and 11. She reports during the week for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. Natalie is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as running, reading and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: