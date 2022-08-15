Six small fires along I-5 near Gold Hill

GOLD HILL, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry responded to 6-small fires along I-5 Northbound between mile markers 45 and 58 in the Gold Hill area early August 14th.

Firefighters say the largest fire was stopped at a quarter of an acre. ODF had all the fires lined and mopped up before 1:00 in the afternoon.

Investigators are on scene looking into the cause and suspect it is likely vehicle-related.

“At this point we are not expecting any more of those fires along the road way. However we did move up engines to those northern parts of the county if we do see anything else so we can be ready to go,” said Natalie Weber of the Oregon Department Of Forestry.

Weber says fires that occur along the roadway are typically ignited by dragging chains or a faulty catalytic converter that throws sparks and hits dry grass.

ODF recommends people stay up to date on their vehicle maintenance and be aware of loose chains.