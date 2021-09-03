Home
Sky Lakes Medical Center requests extra help from state amid staff shortage, increase in patients

Sky Lakes Medical Center requests extra help from state amid staff shortage, increase in patients

Local Top Stories , , , ,

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore — Sky Lakes Medical Center sent a request to the state for extra help, as it continues to deal with staffing shortages and a nearly full hospital.

As of Thursday, 16 people are hospitalized and one patient is in the Intensive Care Unit with COVID-19. Sky Lakes says many of its staff members are also out sick with COVID – causing more of a strain.

Tom Hottman, Public Information Officer with Sky Lakes, also noted the hospital is mostly full with some patients there for non COVID reasons.

Officials say the number of hospitalizations have been going down over the past few weeks, though projections aren’t promising.

“Although the COVID-positive patients in house right now is fairly moderate, it’s still more than we had a few weeks ago,” Hottman said. “We know that by modeling, there’s going to be a whole lot more and we want to be ready for it.”

Back in late August, the influx of COVID patients forced Sky Lakes to open a second COVID isolation unit.

RELATED: Sky Lakes Medical Center opens second COVID-19 isolation unit

While the status of its request is currently unknown, Hottman is expecting dozens of out-of-state nurses to start next week.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »