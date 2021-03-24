Sky Lakes Medical Center vaccinating Group 6 of Phase 1B starting this week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Co. is now expanding the COVID-19 vaccine into Group 6 of Phase 1B. That means adults 45-64 with an underlying health condition can start applying.
Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls is already scheduling appointments for those who qualify. It’ll start vaccinating the new group later this week. It says the expansion is all dependent on how many doses of the vaccine they get each week.
The more people they can vaccinate, the sooner we can get back to normal.
“It’s imperative that we work with Klamath County Health Department to make sure that we’re covering all pages and all groups of patients who want the vaccine and ensure that they can get it,” said Ron Woita, the Interim Chief Nursing Officer for Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Sky Lakes told NBC5 News everyone interested needs an appointment. There are no walk-ups available.
To set up a time slot, call 1-833-606-4370., Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]