Home
Sky Lakes Medical Center vaccinating Group 6 of Phase 1B starting this week

Sky Lakes Medical Center vaccinating Group 6 of Phase 1B starting this week

Health News Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Co. is now expanding the COVID-19 vaccine into Group 6 of Phase 1B. That means adults 45-64 with an underlying health condition can start applying.

Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls is already scheduling appointments for those who qualify. It’ll start vaccinating the new group later this week. It says the expansion is all dependent on how many doses of the vaccine they get each week.

The more people they can vaccinate, the sooner we can get back to normal.

“It’s imperative that we work with Klamath County Health Department to make sure that we’re covering all pages and all groups of patients who want the vaccine and ensure that they can get it,” said Ron Woita, the Interim Chief Nursing Officer for Sky Lakes Medical Center.

Sky Lakes told NBC5 News everyone interested needs an appointment. There are no walk-ups available.

To set up a time slot, call 1-833-606-4370., Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »