Small afternoon fire closes one lane on I-5 South

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — A small afternoon fire slowed southbound traffic on I-5 between Rogue River and Grants Pass.

The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District says the fire was one-fourth of an acre.

The fire burned down an embankment on the side of the southbound lanes, closing one lane for emergency vehicles.

ODF says a fire line was quickly established and firefighters will stay on the scene until the fire is completely out.

It says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

