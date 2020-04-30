Small businesses finding ways to survive

Medford, Ore — Local businesses throughout the valley are struggling with how to keep afloat during the crisis.
For Immortal Spirits, a distillery, restaurant and bar in Medford, that means getting creative.
Immortal’s owner says most of his staff has left for other jobs, so applying for the CARES Act small business loan doesn’t make financial sense.
With the storefront closed and no one to prepare to-go meals they’re asking for help through GoFundMe to keep paying rent while they plan for the day they can reopen.
“We figured trying to help pay these hungry landlords for a few more months until we get to the point where we’re allowed to have bars and restaurants in this state again, it’s a big unknown though,” said Co-Owner Jesse Gallagher.
Gallagher says he’s also lobbying the state to allow to-go cocktails.
Currently California, New York and several other states allow take-home mixed drinks.
The GoFundMe for Immortal Spirits can be found here – https://bit.ly/2KO0ZRM
