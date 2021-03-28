Small businesses in Jackson, Josephine counties eligible for SBA loans

OREGON — Small non-farm businesses in 12 Oregon counties, including Jackson and Josephine counties, are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The SBA loans also apply to Siskiyou County. The loans are meant to help businesses struggling in the pandemic.
The deadline to apply for the loans is November 12th.
Applicants can apply, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications online.
Click here for more information.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.