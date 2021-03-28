Home
Small businesses in Jackson, Josephine counties eligible for SBA loans

Small businesses in Jackson, Josephine counties eligible for SBA loans

Economy Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

OREGON — Small non-farm businesses in 12 Oregon counties, including Jackson and Josephine counties, are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA loans also apply to Siskiyou County. The loans are meant to help businesses struggling in the pandemic.

The deadline to apply for the loans is November 12th.

Applicants can apply, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications online.

Click here for more information.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »