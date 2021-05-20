Small Greenway Fire threatens Medford building

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police responded to a fire on the Bear Creek Greenway late Tuesday night. Police told NBC5 News it came very close to an occupied building.
The fire started between Biddle and Riverside around 10:30 p.m.
While it did come close to a building no one was injured. Witnesses told police they saw a nearby homeless cam near the start of the fire. While those individuals were not contacted by police the case remains under investigation.
