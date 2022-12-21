Small Klamath County community without heat

SPRAGUE RIVER, Ore. – The small community of Sprague River has lost access to propane which for many residents is their only source of heat.

The only store in the rural Klamath County community that sells propane is the Squaw Flat Store and their pump stopped working about a month ago, leaving many without a way to heat their homes, and in some cases cook their food.

Management at Squaw Flat says they’ve reached out to AmeriGas about fixing their pump multiple times. They say AmeriGas responded recently saying they could not send someone for another two weeks.

“They won’t even provide us with little exchange tanks to hold us over. They just totally ignored us and made us feel lesser than dirt. It’s unfair that big companies do this to small mom-and-pop shops and small neighborhoods,” said Store Manager, Maggie Guzman.

Guzman says AmeriGas is now ignoring their calls.

She says residents have to drive 25 miles to Chiloquin to get propane, and that is not possible for many in the community.

Guzman says they are currently working to get a new distributor to supply them with propane.