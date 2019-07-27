SMOKE MASKS AND FILTERS: What you need to know

N95 masks are your first choice. Health officials say they’re the best bang for your buck when it comes to filtering out bad particles as you breathe. You’ll find them labeled as both generic or with a soft seal.
“It actually has a silicone seal around the mask,” said Blackbird Hardware Buyer Tanner Quitt, “so it really gets on your face and nothing really gets inside.”
NBC5 News asked the experts as Blackbird about what people can do in their homes, they said installing an A/C filter that cleans out smoke is one of t he simplest things you can do to protect yourself. You can install the filter as you would any air filter, you can also put one on the backside of a fan, so it filters out the air that’s pulled in.
With the influx in sales for masks and filters, retailers suggest you make your purchases as early as you can before they run out.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).