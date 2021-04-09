SNAP benefits to see changes before May

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, says changes are on the way for its beneficiaries. The Oregon Department of Human Services says $95 additional dollars will be given to households not currently receiving an emergency allotment. It said households currently receiving less than $95 dollars per month will receive the difference.
Oregon DHS said no changes will come from households already receiving more than $95 dollars.
It said benefits will be distributed on April 13th and 30th.
