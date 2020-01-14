Snow shuts down state highways, causes hazardous driving conditions

Wind gusts up to 50+ miles per hour caused an estimated 100 trees to fall across Oregon 230, another 200 leaning on to the road. ODOT closed the 24-mile highway Monday morning.
“Not sure how much work they’ll actually get done up there today because of the hazardous conditions,” said ODOT spokesperson Gary Leaming. “We don’t want to put our crews at risk.” Late Monday afternoon Oregon 138 east was shut down for some of the same issues.
More south, Siskiyou Summit had crews out with plows and salt working to keep the roads clear, the pass was expecting more snow into Tuesday morning. “Because of our staffing, the resources that we have that shouldn’t be a problem,” Leaming said, “but still drivers should be prepared for winter driving conditions.”
“Give yourself a lot of room for braking,” Allstate Agency Owner James Nolan said, “because if you don’t, then you’ll end up hitting the car in front of you.”
Monday evening, ODOT announced it closed Oregon 62 from Prospect to the west boundary of Crater Lake National Park due to heavy snow and fallen trees. Be sure to visit tripcheck.com in Oregon and use Quick Map in California for road conditions before getting in the car.
