So Ore Golf Championship third day of match play at RVCC

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Golf Championship is still underway with the initial 416 player field dwindling down to less than half.

On Saturday, players and spectators at RVCC experienced another very hot day of temperatures, swinging clubs and high flying golf balls. With the unique format of play that the SOGC uses, players from around the country visit to partake in the event, welcoming the level of skill and competition that it offers. Colin Huber is experiencing the event for the first time. He says he likes the rare golf play style and it caught his attention, saying that he doesn’t plan on missing out on it in the near future.

“I don’t think I know of a format where you qualify, and then you play like, five days of match play. I think that’s really rare in golf, and it really tests your skills just as an individual. Yeah. I mean, I’ll be here every year. There’s no way I’m missing this anymore. It’s that good. The Rogue Valley Country Club is just so good to us, and it’s just such a unique event. If anybody is a golfer at all and wants to try competitive golf. This is a really good place to start,” said SOGC participant Colin Huber.

The competitive spirit does not end on the course. Players will have a chance to win the $2,000 grand prize during the putting contest, and the event ends Monday.

