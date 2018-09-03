Home
So. Oregon Golf Championships winners

Medford, Ore. — According to the Rogue Valley Country Club, these are the tournament champions of the 89th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championships. Winners are in bold.

For more information visit RVCC.com.

LEGENDS CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Bob Maentz VS George Mack Sr.
Rogue Valley Country Club Columbia Edgewater Country Club
SUPER SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Doug Olson VS David Orr
Rogue Valley Country Club Robson Ranch
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Rich Flink VS Kevin Klabunde
Rogue Valley Country Club Rogue Valley Country Club
SENIOR WOMEN CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Shelly Lerhkind VS Marla Parmele
Sriverside Country Club Rogue Valley Country Club
JR/SR CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Steve Taormino VS John Ellsworth
Grants Pass Golf Club Paiute Resort Course
PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Joey Walker VS Kevin Murphy
Centennial Golf Club Eagle Point Golf Club
WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Trina Jones VS Jessica Young
Rogue Valley Country Club Cedar Bend
MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
Mike Barry VS Matthew Hedges
Bayonet & Black Horse

 

 

