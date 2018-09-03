So. Oregon Golf Championships winners

Medford, Ore. — According to the Rogue Valley Country Club, these are the tournament champions of the 89th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championships. Winners are in bold.
For more information visit RVCC.com.
|LEGENDS CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
|Bob Maentz
|VS
|George Mack Sr.
|Rogue Valley Country Club
|Columbia Edgewater Country Club
|SUPER SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
|Doug Olson
|VS
|David Orr
|Rogue Valley Country Club
|Robson Ranch
|SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
|Rich Flink
|VS
|Kevin Klabunde
|Rogue Valley Country Club
|Rogue Valley Country Club
|SENIOR WOMEN CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
|Shelly Lerhkind
|VS
|Marla Parmele
|Sriverside Country Club
|Rogue Valley Country Club
|JR/SR CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
|Steve Taormino
|VS
|John Ellsworth
|Grants Pass Golf Club
|Paiute Resort Course
|PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
|Joey Walker
|VS
|Kevin Murphy
|Centennial Golf Club
|Eagle Point Golf Club
|WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
|Trina Jones
|VS
|Jessica Young
|Rogue Valley Country Club
|Cedar Bend
|MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
|Mike Barry
|VS
|Matthew Hedges
|Bayonet & Black Horse