Some claim coyotes are showing aggression at Valley of the Rogue State Park

Valley of the Rogue State Park, Ore. — A recent concern of aggressive coyotes at Valley of the Rogue State Park has the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife taking action.
“When people start to come with concerns or reports that an animal has been aggressive toward them, we have to take action,” Park Manager Nathan Seable said.
Since last fall, a family of resident coyotes have been spotted at Valley of the Rogue State Park.
They’ve been left to mind their own business until three weeks ago when several complaints started coming in.
“It was witnessed that a coyote was actually tracking people on their bicycles… Zig-zaging through the trees with the ears pinned… Appeared to be aggressive,” Seable said.
People have also been concerned about the coyotes showing aggression toward pets.
“Really only under extenuating circumstances — like if a mother a trying to protect her pups — would they normally be aggressive. It is extremely rare,” Seable said.
Though it may be rare, Park Manager Nathan Seable says it’s something they don’t take lightly.
So they contacted the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife which has set up a live trap deep in the bushes at the park.
“My hope is that we can capture the animals without harming them and find a good place to relocate them,” Seable said.
In the meantime, Seable says if you do come across a Coyote, you should keep your distance, and make sure your dog is on a leash.
While some are worried, park visitor Julie Davis says she thinks it’s exciting to see wildlife at the state park.
“It seems like a lot of wildlife… They’re more frightened of us, than we are of them,” Park visitor Julie Davis said.
And she believes those visiting should take the time to educate themselves about the wild animals.
“Learning about them, learning about what we should do — this is there home — and being respectful of their space,” Davis said.
Normally, Seable says the wildlife is left alone, but the park wants to be sure everyone can feel safe.
“Human safety is our number one priority to make sure people aren’t being injured,” Seable said.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will be working to relocate the coyotes, but park rangers say if the animals show anymore aggression, they will need to be open to other options in order to keep the public safe.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.
Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.