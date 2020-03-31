Home
Some Josephine County parks remain open to public

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — For people wanting to get outside, Josephine County still has some parks open to the public.

Visitors are encouraged to go fishing, boating, hiking, or other activities if you can maintain social distancing rules of six feet. The day use fee still applies.

Campgrounds, restrooms, showers, playgrounds and sports courts are all closed.

“It is important to enjoy life a little bit and get out, recreate, enjoy the work life balance if you’re still working or just the stressful times you’re going through,” Sarah Garceau, parks director, said.

The parks department recommends you bring your own sanitizers and water bottles.

A full list of open county parks in Josephine County include the following: Almeda, Chinook, Ennis Riffle, Ferry Hole, Fish Hatchery, Griffin, Hog Creek, Indian Mary, Lathrop, Lake Selmac, Matson, Pierce Riffle, Robertson Bridge, Schroeder, Tom Pearce, Whitehorse, Wolf Creek

