Some long term care facilities still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine

MEDFORD, Ore. —In the last couple weeks, some long term care facilities, are vaccinating residents.

However, many seniors, are still waiting.

Ashley Manor Senior Living in Medford, says its residents have not yet been vaccinated.

It’s working with CVS Pharmacy directly, to get residents and staff vaccinated next week.

“They have been antsy, people want a piece of mind they want to feel free again and they want to feel like they’re doing something and so they are really excited,” says Ashley Walston with Ashley Manor Senior Living.

Walston says the first dose will be given out next week.

