Some Medford roads closing for Pear Blossom festivities

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re driving around Medford this weekend, you may want to avoid some areas due to the Pear Blossom Parade and events.
The City of Medford released the following list of closures:
FRIDAY APRIL 8TH. (All Day and in effect until Saturday evening.)
Street Fair
Bartlett St.: Both directions between 4th and 6th.
Central St.: No parking on the east curb between 5th and 6th. (Open for child drop off for Kid Time).
5th St.: Closed from Riverside to Central.
6th St.: Is open and limited parking and access to parking garage.
SATURDAY APRIL 9TH. (All Day and in effect until Saturday evening.)
Street Fair
Bartlett St.: Both directions between 4th and 6th. Closed until 1900
5th St: Closed from Riverside to Central. Closed until 1900
6th St.: Open for limited parking and access to parking garage.
Parade Route
Court St.:Between McAndrews and Edwards. Closed 0600 – 1400
Boardman: Between Edwards and Alice. Closed 0630 – 1400
Manzanita St.: Between Boardman and Court. Closed 0630 – 1400
Edwards St.: Between Beatty and Court. Closed 0630 – 1400
- Central Av.:Between Rossanly and McAndrews. Closed 0630-1230
- Central Av: Between McAndrews and Court. Closed 0630 – 1400
- Central Av.:Between Court and E. Main. Closed 1000-1400
Maple St.: Between Niantic and Central. Closed 1000-1400
- Jackson St.: Between Front and Bartlett. Closed 1020-1400
- 2nd St.: Between N. Front and N. Central. Closed 1020-1400
- 3rd St.: Between N. Front and N. Bartlett. Closed 1020-1400
- 4th St.: Between N. Front and N. Bartlett. Closed 1020-1400
- 5th St.: Between N. Front and N. Central. Closed 1020-1400
- 6th St.: Between N. Front and Central. Closed 1020-1400
Middleford Alley: Between N. Bartlett and Central. Closed 1020-1400
- Main St.: Between Riverside and Newtown. Closed 0630-1400
Front St.: Between 6th and 8th. Closed 1020-1400
Evergreen St.: Between 6th and 8th. Closed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400 vehicles will be allowed to park in the parking structure
Fir St.: Between W. 6th and W. 8th. Closed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400
Grape St.: Between W. 6th and W. 8th. Closed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400
Holly St.: Between W. 6th and W. 8th. Closed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400
Ivy St.: Between W.6th and W. 8th. Closed 0630- 1400
Oakdale Av.: Between W. 6th and W. 8th. Closed 0500-1400
- 6th St.: Between Oakdale and W. Main. Closed 0630-1400
Laurel St: Between W. Main St. and W.8th. Closed 0630-1400
Mistletoe St.: Between W. Main and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1400
Newtown St.: Between W. Main and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1400
Bike Event
No bike event for this year during the Pear Blossom.
Run Event
8th St.: Between Columbus Av and Newtown. Closed 0630-0930
8th St: Between Newtown and Ivy. Closed 0630-1130
8th St: Between Ivy and Evergreen Closed 0630-0840
- Main St.: Between Newtown and Columbus. Closed 0630-1130
- Main St.: Westbound traffic closed from Columbus to Hanley Rd.
Eastbound traffic open. Closed 0815-1130
Evergreen: Between Main and 8th.
Fir St.: Between Main and 8th. Closed 0630- 0845
Grape St.: Between Main and 8th. Closed 0630- 0845
Holly St.: Between Main and 8th. Closed 0630- 0845
Ivy St.: Between 6th and 8th. Closed 0630- 1400
Oakdale Av.: Between 6th and 10th. Closed 0500-1400
Laurel St.: Between W. Main and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1400
Mistletoe St.: Between W. Main and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1400
- 6th St.: Between Oakdale and W. Main St. Closed 0630-1400
Newtown St.: Between W, Main St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1400
Orange St.: Between 4th St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130
Orange St: Between 8th and 10th. Closed 0630-0930
- Peach St.: Between 4th St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130
Canon St.: Closed at W. 8th. Closed 0630-0930
Rose St: Between 4th and Main Closed 0630-1130
Hamilton St.: Between W. Main St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130
Hamilton St: Between 8th and 10th. Closed 0630-0930
Ross Ct: Between 4th and Main. Closed 0630-1130
Lincoln St.: Between 4th St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130
Lincoln St: Between 8th and 10th. Closed 0630-0930
Washington St.: Between W. Main St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130
Washington St: Between 8th and 10th. Closed 0630-0930
Benson St.: Closed at W. 8th. Closed 0630-0930
Elm St.: Between W, Main St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130
Hwy 238.: Between W. Main and Rossanley. Closed 0815-1130