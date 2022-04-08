Some Medford roads closing for Pear Blossom festivities

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re driving around Medford this weekend, you may want to avoid some areas due to the Pear Blossom Parade and events.

The City of Medford released the following list of closures:

FRIDAY APRIL 8TH. (All Day and in effect until Saturday evening.)

Street Fair

Bartlett St.: Both directions between 4th and 6th.

Central St.: No parking on the east curb between 5th and 6th. (Open for child drop off for Kid Time).

5th St.: Closed from Riverside to Central.

6th St.: Is open and limited parking and access to parking garage.

SATURDAY APRIL 9TH. (All Day and in effect until Saturday evening.)

Street Fair

Bartlett St.: Both directions between 4th and 6th. Closed until 1900

5th St: Closed from Riverside to Central. Closed until 1900

6th St.: Open for limited parking and access to parking garage.

Parade Route

Court St.:Between McAndrews and Edwards. Closed 0600 – 1400

Boardman: Between Edwards and Alice. Closed 0630 – 1400

Manzanita St.: Between Boardman and Court. Closed 0630 – 1400

Edwards St.: Between Beatty and Court. Closed 0630 – 1400

Central Av.:Between Rossanly and McAndrews. Closed 0630-1230 Central Av: Between McAndrews and Court. Closed 0630 – 1400 Central Av.:Between Court and E. Main. Closed 1000-1400

Maple St.: Between Niantic and Central. Closed 1000-1400

Jackson St.: Between Front and Bartlett. Closed 1020-1400 2nd St.: Between N. Front and N. Central. Closed 1020-1400 3rd St.: Between N. Front and N. Bartlett. Closed 1020-1400 4th St.: Between N. Front and N. Bartlett. Closed 1020-1400 5th St.: Between N. Front and N. Central. Closed 1020-1400 6th St.: Between N. Front and Central. Closed 1020-1400

Middleford Alley: Between N. Bartlett and Central. Closed 1020-1400

Main St.: Between Riverside and Newtown. Closed 0630-1400

Front St.: Between 6th and 8th. Closed 1020-1400

Evergreen St.: Between 6th and 8th. Closed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400 vehicles will be allowed to park in the parking structure

Fir St.: Between W. 6th and W. 8th. Closed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400

Grape St.: Between W. 6th and W. 8th. Closed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400

Holly St.: Between W. 6th and W. 8th. Closed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400

Ivy St.: Between W.6th and W. 8th. Closed 0630- 1400

Oakdale Av.: Between W. 6th and W. 8th. Closed 0500-1400

6th St.: Between Oakdale and W. Main. Closed 0630-1400

Laurel St: Between W. Main St. and W.8th. Closed 0630-1400

Mistletoe St.: Between W. Main and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1400

Newtown St.: Between W. Main and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1400

Bike Event

No bike event for this year during the Pear Blossom.

Run Event

8th St.: Between Columbus Av and Newtown. Closed 0630-0930

8th St: Between Newtown and Ivy. Closed 0630-1130

8th St: Between Ivy and Evergreen Closed 0630-0840

Main St.: Between Newtown and Columbus. Closed 0630-1130 Main St.: Westbound traffic closed from Columbus to Hanley Rd.

Eastbound traffic open. Closed 0815-1130

Evergreen: Between Main and 8th.

Fir St.: Between Main and 8th. Closed 0630- 0845

Grape St.: Between Main and 8th. Closed 0630- 0845

Holly St.: Between Main and 8th. Closed 0630- 0845

Ivy St.: Between 6th and 8th. Closed 0630- 1400

Oakdale Av.: Between 6th and 10th. Closed 0500-1400

Laurel St.: Between W. Main and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1400

Mistletoe St.: Between W. Main and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1400

6th St.: Between Oakdale and W. Main St. Closed 0630-1400

Newtown St.: Between W, Main St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1400

Orange St.: Between 4th St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130

Orange St: Between 8th and 10th. Closed 0630-0930

Peach St.: Between 4th St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130

Canon St.: Closed at W. 8th. Closed 0630-0930

Rose St: Between 4th and Main Closed 0630-1130

Hamilton St.: Between W. Main St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130

Hamilton St: Between 8th and 10th. Closed 0630-0930

Ross Ct: Between 4th and Main. Closed 0630-1130

Lincoln St.: Between 4th St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130

Lincoln St: Between 8th and 10th. Closed 0630-0930

Washington St.: Between W. Main St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130

Washington St: Between 8th and 10th. Closed 0630-0930

Benson St.: Closed at W. 8th. Closed 0630-0930

Elm St.: Between W, Main St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130

Hwy 238.: Between W. Main and Rossanley. Closed 0815-1130