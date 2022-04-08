Some Medford roads closing for Pear Blossom festivities

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff April 8, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re driving around Medford this weekend, you may want to avoid some areas due to the Pear Blossom Parade and events.

The City of Medford released the following list of closures:

FRIDAY APRIL 8TH.  (All Day and in effect until Saturday evening.)

Street Fair

Bartlett St.:         Both directions between 4th and 6th.

Central St.:          No parking on the east curb between 5th and 6th. (Open for child drop off for Kid Time).

5th St.:                   Closed from Riverside to Central.

6th St.:                   Is open and limited parking and access to parking garage.

SATURDAY APRIL 9TH.  (All Day and in effect until Saturday evening.)

Street Fair

Bartlett St.: Both directions between 4th and 6th. Closed until 1900

5th St: Closed from Riverside to Central.  Closed until 1900

6th St.: Open for limited parking and access to parking garage.

 

Parade Route

Court St.:Between McAndrews and Edwards.  Closed 0600 – 1400

Boardman: Between Edwards and Alice.  Closed 0630 – 1400

Manzanita St.: Between Boardman and Court. Closed 0630 – 1400

Edwards St.: Between Beatty and Court.  Closed 0630 – 1400

  1. Central Av.:Between Rossanly and McAndrews. Closed 0630-1230
  2. Central Av: Between McAndrews and Court. Closed 0630 – 1400
  3. Central Av.:Between Court and E. Main. Closed 1000-1400

Maple St.:           Between Niantic and Central.  Closed 1000-1400

  1. Jackson St.: Between Front and Bartlett. Closed 1020-1400
  2. 2nd St.: Between N. Front and N. Central. Closed 1020-1400
  3. 3rd St.: Between N. Front and N. Bartlett. Closed 1020-1400
  4. 4th St.: Between N. Front and N. Bartlett. Closed 1020-1400
  5. 5th St.: Between N. Front and N. Central. Closed 1020-1400
  6. 6th St.: Between N. Front and Central. Closed 1020-1400

Middleford Alley: Between N. Bartlett and Central.  Closed 1020-1400

  1. Main St.: Between Riverside and Newtown. Closed 0630-1400

Front St.:             Between 6th and 8thClosed 1020-1400

Evergreen St.:   Between 6th and 8thClosed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400 vehicles will be allowed to park in the parking structure

Fir St.:                   Between W. 6th and W. 8thClosed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400

Grape St.:            Between W. 6th and W. 8thClosed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400

Holly St.:              Between W. 6th and W. 8thClosed 0630- 0845 / 1020-1400

Ivy St.:                  Between W.6th and W. 8thClosed 0630- 1400

Oakdale Av.:      Between W. 6th and W. 8thClosed 0500-1400

  1. 6th St.: Between Oakdale and W. Main. Closed 0630-1400

Laurel St:             Between W. Main St. and W.8thClosed 0630-1400

Mistletoe St.:     Between W. Main and W. 8thClosed 0630-1400

Newtown St.:    Between W. Main and W. 8thClosed 0630-1400

 

Bike Event

No bike event for this year during the Pear Blossom.

 

Run Event

8th St.:                   Between Columbus Av and Newtown.  Closed 0630-0930

8th St:                     Between Newtown and Ivy.  Closed 0630-1130

8th St:                     Between Ivy and Evergreen Closed 0630-0840

  1. Main St.: Between Newtown and Columbus. Closed 0630-1130
  2. Main St.: Westbound traffic closed from Columbus to Hanley Rd.

Eastbound traffic open. Closed 0815-1130

Evergreen:          Between Main and 8th.

Fir St.:                   Between Main and 8thClosed 0630- 0845

Grape St.:            Between Main and 8thClosed 0630- 0845

Holly St.:              Between Main and 8thClosed 0630- 0845

Ivy St.:                  Between 6th and 8thClosed 0630- 1400

Oakdale Av.:      Between 6th and 10thClosed 0500-1400

Laurel St.:            Between W. Main and W. 8thClosed 0630-1400

Mistletoe St.:     Between W. Main and W. 8thClosed 0630-1400

  1. 6th St.: Between Oakdale and W. Main St. Closed 0630-1400

Newtown St.:    Between W, Main St. and W. 8thClosed 0630-1400

Orange St.:         Between 4th St. and W. 8thClosed 0630-1130

Orange St:           Between 8th and 10thClosed 0630-0930

  1. Peach St.: Between 4th St. and W. 8th. Closed 0630-1130

Canon St.:           Closed at W. 8thClosed 0630-0930

Rose St:                Between 4th and Main  Closed 0630-1130

Hamilton St.:      Between W. Main St. and W. 8thClosed 0630-1130

Hamilton St:       Between 8th and 10thClosed 0630-0930

Ross Ct:                Between 4th and Main. Closed 0630-1130

Lincoln St.:          Between 4th St. and W. 8th Closed 0630-1130

Lincoln St:            Between 8th and 10thClosed 0630-0930

Washington St.: Between W. Main St. and W. 8thClosed 0630-1130

Washington St:  Between 8th and 10thClosed 0630-0930

Benson St.:         Closed at W. 8thClosed 0630-0930

Elm St.: Between W, Main St. and W. 8thClosed 0630-1130

Hwy 238.:            Between W. Main and Rossanley.  Closed 0815-1130

