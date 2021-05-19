SOREDI extends grants for businesses in Rogue Valley

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore — Businesses impacted by the pandemic, now have until Thursday to submit applications for grant funding.
SOREDI says the grant will help businesses specifically affected by Jackson and Josephine counties’ extreme risk level placement weeks ago.
Officials note that business owners must submit proper documentation to avoid an automatic denial.
“Owners should include financial reports, a signed W-9 and payroll records.” said Colleen Padilla, director of SOREDI.
Applications are due by midnight on Thursday May 20th. Form can be submitted here: SO CARES COVID19 Small Business Grants
Eligible Businesses must meet all of the below according to SOREDI:
- -Can demonstrate financial decline/burden due to the April 30, 2021 County return to “Extreme Risk” level (Examples: reduced capacity or business closures at restaurants and bars, gyms, indoor and outdoor entertainment)
- -Can certify through the date of application that they were financially impacted by the return to “Extreme Risk” level on April 30, 2021
- -Have <= 100 employees
- -Have annual gross revenues >= $5,000 in 2019
- -Were in operation in 2019 and 2020
- -Are currently open or plan to reopen
- -Have less revenue for 2020 including all COVID-19 related assistance (such as grants, PPP, EIDL) than they did for 2019, and can certify that the decline in revenue was due to COVID-19
- -Are housed and actively doing business in Jackson County
- -Are actively registered with the Oregon Secretary of State (if required to do so)
- -Are current on all Federal and State taxes
