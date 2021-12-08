SOU adds four new sports team to Raider family

ASHLAND, Ore. —Southern Oregon University is adding four new sports teams, to its Raider family next fall!

It’s adding men and women’s golf, cycling, and competitive cheer and dance. Women’s beach volleyball is also being added.

The new additions will add another 80 student-athletes in the first season, with a total of 15 athletic teams.

“That’s a big plus for the institution we’re always looking for enrollment and diversifying our enrollment so this is going to be a great addition to that,” said SOU Athletic Director, Matt Sayre.

SOU says a search is underway, to find coaches. It hopes to get coaches named by February, for each of the programs.

