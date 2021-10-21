Home
SOU anthropology team uncovers details about historic Jacksonville property

SOU anthropology team uncovers details about historic Jacksonville property

Local News Top Stories , ,

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —Two Jacksonville property owners are learning more about the history of their property. That’s thanks to the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology.

What is now a private residence along Oregon street was once the Eagle Brewery and Saloon. It was one of the earliest saloons in the state of Oregon, dating back to 1852. A team of SOU Professional Archaeologists, students, and community volunteers all devoted time to the project to learn more.

They were able to uncover remnants of the original flooring foundation and learn more about the past owner.

“We were lucky enough to figure out that there’s a woman at the heart of this story and that’s Frederica Wetterer who was the wife of the German brewer who was one of the early owners, so we know there were women at the heart of the early brewing industry in Oregon,” said SOU Archaeologist Chelsea Rose.

Rose says archeology comes up a lot in Jacksonville when people are looking to develop properties.

It’s smart to have knowledge of what’s underground because you never know what you might find.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »