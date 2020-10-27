SOU Athletics announced 2 positive covid-19 cases

ASHLAND, Ore.– “We’ll hang out in small groups with each other,” said Kenadee Honaker, a senior basketball player at SOU. She continued, “I feel like a lot of students are missing out on the whole college experience.”
Honaker’s final basketball season is off to a strange start.
In a normal year, her season would be beginning now. Instead, it’s scheduled to get going in December.
“I kind of just wish there was more certainty and clarity but we cant really with everything being up in the air.”
SOU says an athlete and a staff member, in separate sports, tested positive for coronavirus last week.
Now, all team activities are on hold till Wednesday.
Increased testing is part of Cascade Collegiate Conference guidelines in the lead up to competition.
“We did a trial run last week and then I just got tested on my own because of everything that’s happening.”
For Honaker, it’s nothing like she thought her senior season would begin.
But in this new normal, with a team of close friends around her, she says they’ll win and lose as a team. Coronavirus is just their first opponent.
