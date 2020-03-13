SOU cancels study abroad trips after travel ban

Trips scheduled for Mexico and the Netherlands for spring break have been canceled. Spring term study abroad students have also been impacted. 38 students are affected in total.
The university is also working with all students currently abroad to bring them home. Students are asked to self-quarantine themselves before returning to campus.
