SOU Football kicks off its 2022 season

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University’s football team kicked off the 2022 season at home in Ashland on August 27th.

The Raiders Hosted the conference defending champs Rocky Mountain College earlier this afternoon in front of their home crowd.

Last year SOU finished the year 3-7. But are looking to bounce back this year and reclaim their national championship glory from a decade ago.

“This is an opportunity to showcase what we have focused on in the off-season. It was a lot of team building to bring these guys to care about each other and the process of winning and being the best person they can be. So again we are excited about showcasing our team our abilities and our talent in front of our community and our fans,” said Head Coach, Charlie Hall.

The Raiders featured some aggressive play-calling, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Bear’s offense as SOU drops their opener 27 to 10.

They’ll look to get into the win column on September 3rd as they hit the road to take on Montana State-Northern.