SOU giving discounts to some student fees

ASHLAND, Ore. – While Southern Oregon University students aren’t physically on campus, they still have to pay some student fees.
SOU Spokesperson, Joe Mosley says the Board of Trustees and the student government agreed to reduce some student fees. Many fees for things like the rec center, general building maintenance, and student incidentals are discounted some SOU students don’t believe it’s enough.
SOU’s Student Body President, Britney Sharp says the rec center, is closed though some online exercise classes are being offered.
SOU says the fees help pay for much more than just keeping the lights on.
“It pays for the bonds that were purchase to build the building. It’s just not possible to not pay the bonds,”said Mosley.
SOU says in addition to the fees helping to pay for maintenance on campus, they also help keep people employed.
The total amount of fees full-time students pay for this quarter went from $658 to $526. That’s in addition to tuition.
Sharp says there could be an additional refund for students who pay the fees, but it depends on what money is left over at the end of the term.
