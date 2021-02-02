Home
SOU goes solar with new up-cycled equipment facility

MEDFORD, Ore.– Southern Oregon University is celebrating the completion of a new solar initiative on campus.

Sustainability at SOU, the college’s environmentalist group, shared these images of the school’s new athletic storage buildings.

The buildings are made of upcycled shipping containers.

This is the schools second net zero building on campus.

True South Solar, the company contracted to do the work, says the project will make a major difference for the school.

“The SOU athletic storage project is 49.68 kilowatts. Its about 5 houses worth of electricity.  This is going to make tens of thousands of dollars of electricity for the university,” said company CEO, Eric Hansen.

Construction on the project began just a few weeks ago, but the total project is nearly a year old.

This is the school’s fourth solar project with the Ashland company.

