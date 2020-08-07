SOU not testing for coronavirus next semester

ASHLAND, Ore. – As back to school conversations continue, Southern Oregon University says it won’t test faculty and students for coronavirus.
While some universities say it will test students randomly for the virus, SOU says it doesn’t have enough tests to do that.
The majority of classes will be online, but students who are attending class in person are expected to wear face coverings and monitor their temperature prior to attending class.
“Most of our classes will be remote this term, which means only 10 to 20 percent of our classes will be in person. So we’re already limiting the amount of people who will be on campus,” said Anna D’Amato, Executive Director for SOU’s Student Health and Wellness Center.
SOU also says it has a working relationship with Jackson Co. and can send faculty and students to nearby testing sites if they were exposed or show any COVID-19 symptoms.
