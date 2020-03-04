Home
SOU preparing for coronavirus

ASHLAND, Ore, – There are no confirm cases of Coronavirus in the Rogue Valley, but SOU is still taking measures to prepare for the “what if.”

In addition to the usual prevention tips you’ve been hearing, SOU says it’s going the extra mile with their prevention plan.
The school has created a notification system to keep students and parents parents be informed with up to date Coronavirus information.

“Oh sure it’s a concern. We’re taking it seriously, but we’re not panicking either. It is a virus. It will presumably come and go,” says Joe Mosley, Director of Community and Media Relations for the university.

If you’d like to receive this notifications. Visit the SOU website to sign up.

