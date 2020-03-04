SOU preparing for coronavirus

ASHLAND, Ore, – There are no confirm cases of Coronavirus in the Rogue Valley, but SOU is still taking measures to prepare for the “what if.”
In addition to the usual prevention tips you’ve been hearing, SOU says it’s going the extra mile with their prevention plan.
The school has created a notification system to keep students and parents parents be informed with up to date Coronavirus information.
“Oh sure it’s a concern. We’re taking it seriously, but we’re not panicking either. It is a virus. It will presumably come and go,” says Joe Mosley, Director of Community and Media Relations for the university.
If you’d like to receive this notifications. Visit the SOU website to sign up.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]