SOU, RCC respond to coronavirus

Locally, Southern Oregon University and Rogue Community College are also updating plans. Both universities are turning to remote classes when possible.
Finals at SOU will proceed as scheduled with professors having the option of doing remote testing. Spring break is extended one week. That means SOU’s spring term classes will start April 6, with classes offered online when feasible.
The Center for the Arts and the athletics department will both be limited to essential participants.
Cleaning services will increase, but campus will remain open. Student health will work individually with students feeling sick.
“We are in this together. We are a strong community and working together. We will get through this, but life is going to be different for the foreseeable future,” Linda Schott, SOU president, said.
Rogue Community College also announced they’re taking the lead from the governor regarding non-essential travel and mass gatherings. Classes will be remote until further notice when possible.
Portland State, Oregon State and University of Oregon have also shifted toward remote classes and limiting large gatherings. All universities are set to re-evaluate a few weeks into spring term.
