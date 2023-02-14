SOU Rowing Club hosts Row-a-Thon fundraiser for new boats

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University’s Rowing Club hosted a fundraiser over the weekend, so the team can buy their own boats.

The club, that’s been around for eight years, has been borrowing boats from other schools and clubs.

On February 12th the rowing club partnered up with Rogue Rowing, for a Row-a-Thon fundraiser.

The team rowed for eight hours straight, to raise $4,500 to buy three boats and 20 oars.

“We’ve been a pretty successful club for a long time but being able to have our own boats that will have our own name on them and bring them to races where we race schools from all over the west coast. Being able to buy our own boasts is amazing,” said Ally Krantz Grommes, President of the SOU Rowing Club.

After the fundraiser, the club said it had raised about 3,700 dollars with more funds on their way.

To help them meet their goal, you can donate by contacting the club at [email protected]